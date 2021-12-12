Zacks: Brokerages Expect U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) to Post -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) will announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). U.S. Well Services reported earnings per share of ($1.37) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $56.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of U.S. Well Services stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,536. The company has a market capitalization of $76.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.98. U.S. Well Services has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $11.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Well Services by 276.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 37,650,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,484,642,000 after buying an additional 27,646,156 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Well Services by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,847,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 12,568 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 2nd quarter worth $1,661,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Well Services by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 90,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter worth $169,000.

About U.S. Well Services

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

