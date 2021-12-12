Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) to Strong Sell

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alico, Inc. is an agribusiness company operating in Central and Southwest Florida. The company is involved in various operations and activities including citrus fruit production, cattle ranching, sugarcane and sod production, and forestry. The company also leases land for farming, cattle grazing, recreation, and oil exploration. “

Shares of Alico stock opened at $36.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.39. Alico has a 52-week low of $28.54 and a 52-week high of $38.58.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.15. Alico had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 1.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Analysts predict that Alico will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alico news, Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $269,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 54,032 shares of company stock worth $1,908,846 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALCO. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alico in the 1st quarter valued at $600,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alico by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alico during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Alico during the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Alico during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

