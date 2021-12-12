Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nomad Foods Ltd. manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway. The Company’s portfolio of frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus. Nomad Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NOMD. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.29.

NOMD stock opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.40.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,537,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,265,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,883,000 after purchasing an additional 172,566 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 15,725 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,652,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,112,000 after purchasing an additional 423,406 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 46,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

