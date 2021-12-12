Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shift Technologies Inc. provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform. Shift Technologies Inc., formerly known as Insurance Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Shift Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.11.

Shift Technologies stock opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. Shift Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 79.86%. The business had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shift Technologies will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shift Technologies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 137.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the third quarter worth about $69,000. 49.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

