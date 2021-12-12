Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) to “Buy”

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.85% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SSAAY. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

SSAAY opened at $2.64 on Friday. SSAB AB has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $3.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.87.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SSAB AB (publ) (SSAAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.