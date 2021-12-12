Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units’ Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:ZTAQU)

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units’ (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, December 13th. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 16th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the third quarter worth approximately $9,233,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units by 2,272.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 15,296 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,124,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units by 4,811.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,055 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the third quarter valued at approximately $499,000.

