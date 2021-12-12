Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA reduced its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in Zoetis by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Zoetis by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $265,853.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,976,947 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis stock opened at $231.45 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZTS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.30.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.