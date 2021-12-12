Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Receives $48.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.83.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

NYSE ZYME traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.07. 1,499,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,966. The firm has a market cap of $748.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.73. Zymeworks has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 936.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Knott David M acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

