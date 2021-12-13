-$0.11 EPS Expected for Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) will report ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chimerix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Chimerix reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chimerix will report full year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chimerix.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 4,762.96% and a negative return on equity of 58.06%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMRX. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Chimerix from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.54.

NASDAQ CMRX opened at $6.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.76. Chimerix has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, insider David Jakeman sold 4,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $28,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Chimerix during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 91.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

