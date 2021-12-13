$0.13 EPS Expected for Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Airsculpt Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.11. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airsculpt Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Airsculpt Technologies.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIRS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRS traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.71. 3,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,428. Airsculpt Technologies has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $18.04.

Airsculpt Technologies Company Profile

AirSculpt Technologies Inc is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

