$0.13 EPS Expected for Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2021

Brokerages expect Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Airsculpt Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.11. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airsculpt Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Airsculpt Technologies.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIRS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRS traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.71. 3,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,428. Airsculpt Technologies has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $18.04.

Airsculpt Technologies Company Profile

AirSculpt Technologies Inc is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airsculpt Technologies (AIRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Airsculpt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airsculpt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.