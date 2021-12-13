-$0.23 EPS Expected for Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aemetis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.04). Aemetis reported earnings of ($0.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.66). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Shares of AMTX stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.90. 64,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,413. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of -0.28. Aemetis has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $27.44.

In other news, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 71,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Block sold 14,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $202,283.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,450 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Aemetis by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,918,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,070,000 after buying an additional 507,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aemetis by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,409,000 after purchasing an additional 180,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aemetis by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 530,955 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aemetis by 13,901.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 834,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aemetis by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 698,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after purchasing an additional 278,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

