$0.29 EPS Expected for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. WillScot Mobile Mini posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WillScot Mobile Mini.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $39.72 on Monday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $20.98 and a 1-year high of $41.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 65.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.42.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $670,873,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 63.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

