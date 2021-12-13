$0.32 EPS Expected for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interface’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Interface reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Interface had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of Interface stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.28. Interface has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $18.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.84 million, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.44%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 71.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Interface by 280.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Interface by 35.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Interface by 51.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Interface during the third quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

