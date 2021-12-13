$0.36 EPS Expected for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Everi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.37. Everi posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3,500%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.46 million. Everi had a return on equity of 262.45% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on EVRI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Everi from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 29,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $649,850.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Lucchese sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,745,351 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Everi in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Everi by 4.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Everi by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Everi by 25.0% in the second quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Everi in the second quarter valued at about $1,968,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVRI stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.02. Everi has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $26.61.

About Everi

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

