$0.36 EPS Expected for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($4.95) and the highest estimate coming in at $7.89. Novavax posted earnings per share of ($2.70) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year earnings of ($11.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.10) to ($3.09). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $27.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.89 to $49.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

NASDAQ NVAX traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $168.50. The stock had a trading volume of 76,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,660,532. Novavax has a 52-week low of $107.08 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

In related news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 49,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $8,579,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mott sold 24,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.90, for a total value of $6,312,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,221 shares of company stock worth $47,250,797 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Novavax by 58.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Novavax by 1.5% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Novavax by 25.6% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in Novavax by 40.0% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Novavax by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

