$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) will report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.43. Camtek reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 104.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.03 million. Camtek had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Camtek by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAMT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.67. The company had a trading volume of 99,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,901. Camtek has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $49.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.97.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

