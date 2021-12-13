$0.48 EPS Expected for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.48. Marvell Technology reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.77.

Shares of MRVL stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.58. 566,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,364,827. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.72. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -45.28%.

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $16,327,379.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 562,851 shares of company stock valued at $42,563,258 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $496,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 33,374 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

