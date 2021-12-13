$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will report $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.46. Barnes Group reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.14 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.41%. Barnes Group’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on B. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.29.

Shares of B stock opened at $46.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.20. Barnes Group has a one year low of $39.84 and a one year high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In related news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $1,107,381.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Barnes Group during the first quarter worth about $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,425,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,335,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

