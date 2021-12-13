$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will report $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.46. Barnes Group reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.14 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.41%. Barnes Group’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on B. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.29.

Shares of B stock opened at $46.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.20. Barnes Group has a one year low of $39.84 and a one year high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In related news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $1,107,381.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Barnes Group during the first quarter worth about $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,425,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,335,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barnes Group (B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Barnes Group (NYSE:B)

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.