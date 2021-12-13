$0.49 EPS Expected for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.53. Barnes Group reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.14 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on B shares. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.29.

In related news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $1,107,381.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Barnes Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,051,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,903,000 after purchasing an additional 116,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,638,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,975,000 after buying an additional 65,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,391,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 782,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,674,000 after purchasing an additional 83,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 707,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:B opened at $46.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.45. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $39.84 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barnes Group (B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Barnes Group (NYSE:B)

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.