$0.49 EPS Expected for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.53. Barnes Group reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.14 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on B shares. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.29.

In related news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $1,107,381.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Barnes Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,051,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,903,000 after purchasing an additional 116,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,638,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,975,000 after buying an additional 65,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,391,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 782,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,674,000 after purchasing an additional 83,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 707,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:B opened at $46.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.45. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $39.84 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

