$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) will announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $1.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.04 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.87 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 10.19%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of PDM stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $17.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,106,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,460. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.35%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,123,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,578,000 after buying an additional 32,465 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 14.7% in the third quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 762,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after buying an additional 97,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

