-$0.54 EPS Expected for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2021

Brokerages expect Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) to post ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the highest is ($0.51). Kura Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.98). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.99). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kura Oncology.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.23. 11,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,278. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.62. The company has a market cap of $813.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KURA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 96.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,350 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 48.3% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,460,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,080,000 after purchasing an additional 801,496 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 29.1% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,315,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,368,000 after purchasing an additional 521,417 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $10,425,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 75.0% in the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,667,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kura Oncology (KURA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.