-$0.54 EPS Expected for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) to post ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the highest is ($0.51). Kura Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.98). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.99). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kura Oncology.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.23. 11,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,278. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.62. The company has a market cap of $813.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KURA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 96.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,350 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 48.3% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,460,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,080,000 after purchasing an additional 801,496 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 29.1% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,315,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,368,000 after purchasing an additional 521,417 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $10,425,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 75.0% in the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,667,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

