-$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) to post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.46). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($1.77). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($2.56). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Omega Therapeutics.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.09).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMGA. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $49,897,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $42,856,000. CHI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $19,904,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $18,061,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $9,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Therapeutics stock opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.69 and a quick ratio of 16.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.45. Omega Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $31.41.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

