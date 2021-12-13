-$1.04 EPS Expected for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.92) and the lowest is ($1.19). Scholar Rock posted earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full-year earnings of ($3.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to ($3.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($4.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.12) to ($3.50). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 672.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In other news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 23,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $829,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 4,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $171,008.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,953 shares of company stock worth $1,203,199 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 396.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 371.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

SRRK stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $881.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.13. Scholar Rock has a 12 month low of $21.84 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

