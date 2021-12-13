$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) will announce sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings. IHS Markit reported sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full year sales of $4.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IHS Markit.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

INFO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Shares of IHS Markit stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.45. 26,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. IHS Markit has a 1 year low of $83.26 and a 1 year high of $132.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFO. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $561,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 66,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 864,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,392,000 after acquiring an additional 80,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in IHS Markit by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 94,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,611,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IHS Markit (INFO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.