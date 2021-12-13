$1.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.20. Amdocs reported earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 13.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,383,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,267,457,000 after buying an additional 1,927,466 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 1.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,306,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,144,000 after purchasing an additional 79,199 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Amdocs by 20.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,468,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,904 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Amdocs by 89.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,933,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Amdocs by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,475,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,607,000 after purchasing an additional 35,579 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $72.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.96. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $66.02 and a 52-week high of $82.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

