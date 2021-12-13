$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) will report sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.24 billion and the lowest is $1.21 billion. TransDigm Group posted sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year sales of $5.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TransDigm Group.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. TheStreet cut TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.72.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.17, for a total transaction of $6,271,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total value of $26,458,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $47,099,865. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 315.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

TDG traded down $24.65 on Friday, hitting $580.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,143. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $517.37 and a 12-month high of $688.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $630.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $633.71.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransDigm Group (TDG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.