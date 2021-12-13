$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will report $1.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. Juniper Networks reported sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year sales of $4.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $173,982.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,439 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 56.8% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 55,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 186,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 547.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,216 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 98,266 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $59,538,000 after acquiring an additional 487,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 492,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,253,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,692,125. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $21.86 and a 12 month high of $34.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 75.56, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.49 and its 200 day moving average is $28.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.78%.

