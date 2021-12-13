$1.77 EPS Expected for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.86. Flagstar Bancorp reported earnings of $2.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year earnings of $10.73 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.09. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share.

Shares of FBC traded down $1.20 on Monday, reaching $46.96. 690,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,027. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.89 and a 12 month high of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 17.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,355 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,190,000 after buying an additional 59,648 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 26.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,772 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,917,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,847 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

