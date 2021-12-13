10,621 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Purchased by Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 960.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

AZN stock opened at $54.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.26 and a 200 day moving average of $58.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.37 billion, a PE ratio of 84.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AZN. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Sunday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

