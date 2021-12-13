10,800 Shares in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Purchased by Cannon Global Investment Management LLC

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 64,066 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 323,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

UE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.95.

Shares of NYSE:UE traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,287. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $20.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.66.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $106.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.57 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.24%.

In other Urban Edge Properties news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $57,344.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

