$111.44 Million in Sales Expected for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will post $111.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $103.21 million to $119.05 million. Golar LNG reported sales of $112.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.
On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year sales of $436.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $418.35 million to $444.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $475.24 million, with estimates ranging from $454.92 million to $511.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Golar LNG.
NASDAQ GLNG opened at $11.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.33.
Golar LNG Company Profile
Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.
