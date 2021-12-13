11,452 Shares in Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. State Street Corp owned 0.65% of Insignia Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISIG opened at $20.70 on Monday. Insignia Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $35.50. The firm has a market cap of $36.60 million, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 million during the quarter.

Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

