11,730 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Purchased by ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,730 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,566,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,914,319,000 after acquiring an additional 380,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,424,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,413,763,000 after acquiring an additional 445,940 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,845,459,000 after acquiring an additional 507,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after acquiring an additional 372,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in McDonald’s by 21.3% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,733,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,503 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

MCD stock opened at $264.97 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $265.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.44. The stock has a market cap of $198.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.91%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

