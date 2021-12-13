$12.39 Million in Sales Expected for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) will report sales of $12.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Merus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.40 million and the highest is $13.81 million. Merus posted sales of $9.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full year sales of $46.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.80 million to $48.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $36.14 million, with estimates ranging from $13.33 million to $49.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.14. Merus had a negative net margin of 185.10% and a negative return on equity of 39.37%.

MRUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Merus stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.38. 15,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,958. Merus has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.71.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $27,129,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Merus in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 3,238.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

