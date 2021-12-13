1,462 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Bought by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,462 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth $1,087,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 69,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 71.9% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 309,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,373,000 after purchasing an additional 129,500 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 223,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 19.7% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 168,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,533,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $184.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.35. The company has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.66 and a 1 year high of $190.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $5,105,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total value of $7,808,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,176 shares of company stock valued at $37,420,069 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

