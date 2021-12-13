180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) CFO Acquires $14,706.00 in Stock

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) CFO Ozan Pamir acquired 3,800 shares of 180 Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $14,706.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ATNF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.99. 8,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,267. 180 Life Sciences Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinz Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 119.6% in the second quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. 6.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of 180 Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

180 Life Sciences Company Profile

180 Life Sciences Corp. develops pharmaceuticals for chronic pain and inflammatory diseases. It operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfil unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University.

