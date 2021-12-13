180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) COO Quan Anh Vu Purchases 4,500 Shares

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) COO Quan Anh Vu acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $17,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ATNF stock opened at $4.07 on Monday. 180 Life Sciences Corp. has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $13.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in 180 Life Sciences by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in 180 Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in 180 Life Sciences by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 69,159 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 180 Life Sciences by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in 180 Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 6.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of 180 Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

180 Life Sciences Company Profile

180 Life Sciences Corp. develops pharmaceuticals for chronic pain and inflammatory diseases. It operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfil unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University.

