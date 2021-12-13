$2.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for 3M (NYSE:MMM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that 3M (NYSE:MMM) will report earnings per share of $2.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for 3M’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.10 and the lowest is $1.99. 3M posted earnings of $2.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year earnings of $9.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $9.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.58 to $10.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover 3M.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.15.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.09. The company had a trading volume of 30,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,772. The stock has a market cap of $101.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12 month low of $163.38 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in 3M during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in 3M by 77.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Read More: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3M (MMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.