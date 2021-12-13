$2.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will report $2.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.60 billion. Williams-Sonoma reported sales of $2.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year sales of $8.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.24 billion to $8.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.87 billion to $8.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.35.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total transaction of $485,597.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $3,130,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,038 shares of company stock worth $8,986,066 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded down $4.56 on Friday, hitting $170.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,904. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.26. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $98.75 and a 1 year high of $223.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

