23,758 Shares in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Jamf during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Jamf during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Jamf during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Jamf by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Jamf in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000.

JAMF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jamf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In related news, COO John Strosahl sold 15,125 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $475,832.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Jason Wudi sold 7,401 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $237,350.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,626 shares of company stock worth $957,183 in the last ninety days.

JAMF opened at $31.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day moving average of $35.85.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

