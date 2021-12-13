25,377 Shares in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) Acquired by ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,969,000 after purchasing an additional 73,898 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 572,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,196 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 38.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 494,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 137,355 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 466,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 209.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 359,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 243,119 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYD opened at $25.09 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.27.

