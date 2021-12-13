$290.19 Million in Sales Expected for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) will post sales of $290.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $300.48 million and the lowest is $270.24 million. Regency Centers posted sales of $258.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $155,306.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $6,491,817.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,880,063 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Regency Centers by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Regency Centers by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REG opened at $73.27 on Monday. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $43.49 and a 52 week high of $78.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.05%.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

