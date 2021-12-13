2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target Cut to $28.00

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TWOU. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on 2U from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.33.

TWOU stock opened at $20.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.92. 2U has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $59.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.33.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $232.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 2U will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,913,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $103,243.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 5,841.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 387,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,000 after buying an additional 380,524 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the second quarter worth $1,035,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in 2U by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of 2U by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

