3,114 Shares in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Purchased by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLTR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 737,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,101,000 after buying an additional 142,227 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 885.9% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 82,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 74,091 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,341,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after acquiring an additional 48,543 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,945,000 after acquiring an additional 48,491 shares during the period.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock opened at $86.19 on Monday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $84.42 and a 52-week high of $103.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.87.

