3,442 Shares in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Purchased by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $50.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $52.93.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 25.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.20%.

A number of research firms have commented on FNF. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $687,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.