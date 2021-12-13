361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Short Interest Down 97.6% in November

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the November 15th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of 361 Degrees International stock remained flat at $$0.43 during trading hours on Monday. 361 Degrees International has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45.
About 361 Degrees International
