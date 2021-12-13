361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Short Interest Down 97.6% in November

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the November 15th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of 361 Degrees International stock remained flat at $$0.43 during trading hours on Monday. 361 Degrees International has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45.

About 361 Degrees International

361 Degrees International Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and trading of sporting goods. It involves in the business of sportswear industry, which designs, manufactures and distributes branded sports footwear apparel and other related accessories for kids, men’s and women’s.

