3,756,963 Shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Bought by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,756,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,186,000. Wheaton Precious Metals accounts for 1.4% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WPM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $809,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WPM. Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $40.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.45. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.21.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. The business had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

