$388.36 Million in Sales Expected for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) to announce $388.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $381.50 million and the highest is $416.31 million. Oak Street Health posted sales of $248.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The business’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Shares of NYSE OSH traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.58. 1,513,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,654. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Oak Street Health has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $66.31.

In other Oak Street Health news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total value of $780,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $875,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 615,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,591,393. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 16.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,875,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,619 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 48.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,554,000 after buying an additional 2,822,067 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 34.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,841,000 after buying an additional 1,854,780 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,710,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,393,000 after buying an additional 253,224 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,805,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

