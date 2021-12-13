3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 12,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 236.0% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,677,000 after buying an additional 22,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $177.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $102.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12 month low of $163.38 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.48.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.15.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

