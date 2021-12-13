$5.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report $5.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.57 and the lowest is $4.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported earnings of $3.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full year earnings of $25.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.72 to $25.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $32.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.61 to $37.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMG. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,105.00 to $2,190.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,992.48.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% in the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $12,049,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $139,189,000 after acquiring an additional 28,185 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 261.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,188,000 after purchasing an additional 28,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 90 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

CMG traded down $34.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,686.76. 4,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 69.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,256.27 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,769.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,727.22.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

